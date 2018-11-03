Stalled plans for new houses in Buckley back on the table

Stalled plans for 14 new houses in Flintshire are back on the table after twice being delayed.

Proposals have been put forward by Quatrefoil Homes to build a development on Alltami Road in Buckley.

Councillors have deferred the application on two separate occasions because of issues over third party-owned land and access to the site.

Almost 50 letters of objection have also been received from neighbours, who are concerned about the impact the development will have on a footpath, known locally as ‘Tucky Lane’.

The lane is regularly used by pupils walking to Elfed High School and residents fear their safety would be put at risk.

However, the plans are now set to go back in front of Flintshire Council’s planning committee with a recommendation from officers for approval.

In a report, the authority’s chief officer for planning, environment and economy, Andrew Farrow, said: “The proposed road layout within the site is considered to be acceptable.

“Concerns have been raised with regard to the alignment of the access road from the Homeleigh development.

“It has been shown that it is possible to achieve the proposed access arrangement without interfering with third party land, which was the issue that the original concern raised.

“The existing footpath 22, which the access into the site would cross, is a route to schools and consideration must be given both to an alternative route for the duration of the construction, the layout of the crossing point, and the improvement of the footpath.

“Negotiations have been undertaken between the developer, the rights of way and other council departments and it is considered that an acceptable temporary alternative can be provided.”

Any approval of the scheme would be subject to the developers entering into a section 106 agreement with the council.

It would see the payment of £1,100 per home to enhance Buckley’s skate park.

A payment of £2,500 would also be required to mitigate the impact on a special area of conservation.

The proposals will be discussed by Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.