Sombre milestone: Over 1,000 people have now died in Wales after testing positive for coronavirus

More than 1,000 people have now died in Wales after testing positive for coronavirus.

The first death attributed to COVID-19 was recorded in Wrexham on March 16.

Reflecting on news that the national death toll in Wales has passed a “sombre milestone” health minister Vaughan Gething said:

“COVID-19 has now taken over 1000 lives in Wales.

“This isn’t just a number, but a sombre milestone, and a stark reminder of what we are collectively fighting for.

“So I’d like to pause for a moment and to reflect and think of those families who are grieving for the loss of a loved one.

“Everything that we are doing from social distancing and basic hygiene measures is helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent even more families from facing the devastating grief of losing a loved one.”

Figures published this afternoon by Public Health Wales (PHW) show a further 24 people have died in the past 24 hours taking the total in Wales to 1,023.

Since the start of the pandemic, 150 people in North Wales have died as a result of COVID-19 according to the PHW figures.

Public Health Wales data does not give the full picture of deaths in Wales.

Data released today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the number of deaths involving COVID-19 which occurred up to April 24 in Wales was 1,376.

The figure is 576 higher than figures reported by Public Health Wales for the same period.

That is because the ONS includes deaths at home, in care homes and in hospices, not just hospitals.

ONS data also shows that 56 people in Flintshire have been taken by the virus.

Our weekly deaths data for Wales show ▪️ of all deaths that occurred up to 24 April (registered up to 2 May), 1,376 deaths involved #COVID19 For the same period ▪️ @DHSCgovuk figures showed 774 deaths

▪️ @PublicHealthW reported 849 deathshttps://t.co/K5GmU4Yv1A pic.twitter.com/dKZyL7yJzy — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 5, 2020

Despite today’s milestone, the rate of infection in Wales appears to be slowing down.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We seem to have passed the peak and flattened the curve of new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, which appears to be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures.

“We are currently working with Welsh Government to determine the best approach for when the lockdown is eventually eased.

“In the meantime, social distancing rules remain in effect.

“Public Health Wales fully supports Welsh Government’s revised stay-at-home regulations.

“The message has not changed – anyone can get coronavirus, anyone can spread it. Stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is still circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home. We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.”