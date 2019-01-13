Six residents taken to hospital after ‘narrow escape’ at house fire in Buckley

An investigation is underway into a fire at a house in Buckley.

Six residents were transferred to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation following the incident.

Two fire appliances from Deeside and Wrexham were called to reports of a fire at Alyn Road, Buckley at 4:53am this morning.

Crews used two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire which was confined to a downstairs living room.

Bob Mason from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “A woman in her 40s, a 26 year old man, three teenage boys and a teenage girl were all asleep at the time of the fire.

“These residents had a narrow escape as there was no smoke alarm in the property.

“I would appeal to all residents to ensure they have a smoke alarm and to test alarms regularly. Smoke alarms provide an early warning sign allowing you and your family to escape safely from a fire.”

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police.