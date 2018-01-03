Severe delays on train services between Wrexham and Bidston after a vehicle hits bridge

Train lines between Wrexham and Bidston are currently closed after a vehicle hit a bridge in Padeswood Road, in Penyffordd.

Services between Wrexham and Bidston which call at Shotton are currently cancelled or delayed.

Network Rail estimate engineers on site to inspect bridge at around approximately 1.15pm

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Shortly after midday, a vehicle struck a rail bridge on Padeswood Road, in Penyffordd.

“Safety is a key priority, and trains are currently unable to travel over the bridge until a qualified engineer has inspected it for any structural damage.

“We are working with our partners Arriva Trains Wales to keep passengers moving with a rail replacement bus service, and would advise people to check before they travel between Wrexham and Bidston.

“Bridge strikes cost the taxpayer millions of pounds and delay thousands of passengers every year, so we’d like to remind drivers to check the height of their vehicles before passing under any bridges.”

Disruption is expected until 3pm say Arriva Trains Wales

Arriva Website says:

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

Updates as and when…