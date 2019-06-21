News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Severe delays reports on the Wrexham to Bidston line

Published: Friday, Jun 21st, 2019
Transport for Wales (TfW) is reporting severe delays to services on the Wrexham to Bidston line.

The following trains have been cancelled due to “trespassers on the line” according to the train operators website

-17:43 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 18:45
-18:46 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 19:46
-19:44 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 20:44
-20:56 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 21:56

TfW states: “Attempts currently being made to source replacement road transport.”

“We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.”

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-compensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

