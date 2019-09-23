News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Serious collision closes Flintshire Road

Published: Monday, Sep 23rd, 2019
A serious road traffic collision has closed a road in Flintshire this morning.

The A5118 Chester Road in Llong is closed both ways between Padeswood Road South and A541.

The collision is understood to be near Padeswood Golf Club.

Police say they have put a diversion in place while emergency services deal with the incident. 

