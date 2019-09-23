Serious collision closes Flintshire Road

A serious road traffic collision has closed a road in Flintshire this morning.
The A5118 Chester Road in Llong is closed both ways between Padeswood Road South and A541.
The collision is understood to be near Padeswood Golf Club.
Police say they have put a diversion in place while emergency services deal with the incident.
#RTC A5118 @ Llong #Mold road is closed due to serious collision and will be closed for some time – dicversions will be put in place at the A541 side and the Padeswood side. Please use a different route pic.twitter.com/8SscrqzwvU
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) September 23, 2019