Posted: Fri 14th Aug 2020

Senedd Education Committee is being ‘urgently recalled’ following A level results controversy

Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee is being ‘urgently recalled’ following A-Level results which saw 42% of students downgraded from their originally assessed grades.

Learners across Wales received their grades on Thursday after their education was disrupted as schools were shut and exams cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a late announcement on Wednesday, the Welsh Government’s education minister revealed no students would be marked lower than their AS-level results.

42% of A-level grades were found to have been downgraded by exam officials in Wales.


Children, Young People and Education Committee has a key role in holding the Welsh Government and other relevant public bodies to account and is inviting decision-makers to explain what has happened and the measures that have been – and will be –  put in place to help those concerned about their results.

“The Committee wants to ensure fairness, clarity and accuracy will be provided for learners, parents and carers, and education staff in Wales.”

Lynne Neagle, Chair of the Children, Young People and Education Committee:

“Our Committee has an important role in holding the Welsh Government and public bodies to account on the approaches adopted in response to this pandemic.

Given the significant concerns and complexities surrounding the awarding of exam results this year we will be meeting urgently to seek clarity for those who’ve been through this challenging process in unprecedented times.

Young people’s well-being, and their ability to plan for their future learning and careers, will be at the centre of our work looking at these issues.

We recognise that these matters are complex and will need detailed, longer term consideration. However, we believe that there is an important role for us to play now, to ask questions which will ensure that a fair and clear approach is adopted and communicated to the Welsh people as quickly as possible.”

The Committee will meet on Tuesday 18 August. It has invited the WJEC, Qualifications Wales and the Welsh Government to provide information on the latest developments and answer questions.



