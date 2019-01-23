A55 reopens following earlier collision near Abergele

Update 2. The road has reopened, one person has been taken to hospital following the collision

Update 1. The eastbound carriageway of the A55 near Abergele has been closed due to what Trafic Wales has described as a ‘serious incident.’

Police have said: “Please avoid the #A55 between #Abergele and #Bodelwyddan following a 5 vehicle RTC. The eastbound carriageway will remain closed for some time. Thanks for your cooperation.”

A traffic report for the area states there has been collision has resulted in a car fire.

The latest traffic report says:

“A55 road closed and queueing traffic due to serious accident and car fire on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J24 A547 Rhuddlan Road (Abergele) to J25 Bodelwyddan Interchange (Bodelwyddan Castle). Congestion to J23A (Pensarn / Abergele).

Road closed at 08:50 due to accident which has caused the vehicle to catch fire.”