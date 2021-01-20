Update: Section of Connah’s Quay High Street WON’T close today as planned

Update: The closure has now been canceled due to the weather conditions.

Earlier report: A section of Connah’s Quay High Street will close this afternoon (Wednesday, January 20) while police carry out investigation work.

The road will close at 5pm from Wepre Drive to the Mold Road turn for ”no more than two hours.”

Officers from North Wales Police will be carrying out investigation work related to a collision which happened late last year.





Three people were left with serious injuries after a three car collision shortly before 9pm on Saturday, November 28.

The collision involved a black Vauxhall Zafira, a black Renault Clio and a white Peugeot 108.

Following the crash police appealed for witnesses: http://www.deeside.com/serious-collision-in-connahs-quay-police-keen-to-speak-to-driver-of-red-astra-who-may-have-been-a-witness/