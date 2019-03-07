News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

One lane of the A55 closed near Holywell due to a serious collision

Published: Thursday, Mar 7th, 2019
Update: Traffic Wales has said, “J31 Caerwys will now be reopened under a rolling roadblock.

Lane 1 will remain closed at J32. Long Delays remain in the area. Will update once fully opened.”

Earlier report: A serious crash has closed the A55 eastbound between Northop and Caerwys.

It is understood two cars and a lorry are involved in the collision near Holywell.

The incident was first reported at around 8.30am.

An air ambulance was at the scene but it has since returned to the Welshpool base.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed due to accident , two Cars and a Lorry involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

Cameras are showing lane two has been cleared to allow the trapped vehicles through.

Closure was extended at 09:00 after a accident at 08:30 just after J32A to allow a suitable diversion route. Air ambulance is in attendance..

A diversion is in operation – Leaving the A55 J31 Caerwys through Holywell to rejoin at J33 (Northop).”

 

