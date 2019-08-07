News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Second consultation on road safety measures for Sandycroft set to take place

Published: Wednesday, Aug 7th, 2019
A second consultation is set to take place in Sandycroft next week for local residents to find out more about proposed safety measures on roads near to the primary school. 

A consultation took place in July but the council says some residents are seeking “clarification” on the proposed measures.

The second consultation will take place at Sandycroft Primary School on Tuesday August 20.

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said: 

“Flintshire County Council has been successful in obtaining Welsh Government funding to address road safety concerns and congestion around Sandycroft Primary School.  

An initial consultation took place in July and, since then, a number of residents have requested clarification on the proposed measures.

A further public consultation has been arranged for Tuesday 20 August 2019 from 3pm to 7pm in Sandycroft Primary School, where officers will be available to talk through the proposals and answer any questions.”

