Saltney social enterprise set to extend successful screw and bolt sorting pilot

A Saltney social enterprise is set to extend a pilot scheme which has reclaim over 10 tonnes screws and bolts as part of its therapy work.

Over the last few months, Cabinz, a reuse-based social enterprise has sorted tonnes of new high quality mixed screws, bolts, nuts and nails from manufacturers.

These came from broken boxes, overstocks or cancelled orders. The fixings were sold at low cost or donated to groups like DIYers, Men’s Sheds and small businesses.

Flintshire Council has been supporting the organisation with identifying and adopting their legal structure, company registration and preparing for it for investment.

Cabinz, along with Woodwork to Wellness, a skills development and craft creation centre in Saltney, has completed a successful screw and bolt sorting pilot, with plans to expand the project as therapy work for the charity, Autism Together.

Flintshire County Council’s Leader, Councillor Aaron Shotton, said:

“It is great to be able to celebrate this and all the other positive social enterprise work that is taking place in Flintshire. The Council understands the significance that social enterprises play in the local economy and we offer our full support through our Social Enterprise Lead Officer.”

Paul Ridley, the founder of Cabinz, said:

“Last summer, I had the idea that sorting the screws and fixings was relaxing and perhaps good therapy. I was put in touch with Graham Stephens, coordinator of Woodwork to Wellness in Saltney, and completed a successful pilot with their autistic members.

“This pilot is now being expanded by Autism Together, a large charity in the Wirral, joining the partnership to have their users sort the smaller fixings, bag them up and offer them for sale at low cost via an online shop.

These fixings will also be used to make Autism Together and Woodwork to Wellness garden furniture and other wooden items.

“The support and advice offered by Flintshire County Council has been extremely useful and has helped us develop this project.”

The funds raised from the project will be shared between the three groups.

Cabinz has an extensive range of most type of fixings and plan to be fully operational for mail order by spring 2019. For more information about Autism Together, visit autismtogether.co.uk.