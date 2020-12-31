Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 31st Dec 2020

Updated: Thu 31st Dec

Saltney man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collisions in in Ellesmere Port

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A 22-year-old man from Saltney has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Ellesmere Port.

Kelvin Davies appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 31 December where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charge relates to a collision on the A41, Chester Road, Great Sutton, on Thursday 19 December 2019 in which a 19-year-old Kieran Lloyd from Saltney sadly died.

A 40-year-old man from Great Sutton also sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.


Davies, of Irvings Crescent, Saltney, has been released on bail and is set to appear at Chester Court on Thursday 28 January 2021



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales consultant urges people to ‘be sensible and be safe’ as number of coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care doubles in a week

News

People in Wales urged to stay home this New Year by Welsh Ambulance Service

News

Three vehicle collision closed part of the A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate this morning

News

“Stay safe at home this New Year, and let us entertain you!” with special live stream from 9pm tonight

News

Senior Flintshire councillor explains why recycling bins haven’t been collected in run up to New Year amid criticism

News

Appeal launched over refusal of plans to build houses next to village pub in Flintshire

News

Claims North Wales isn’t receiving fair share of Covid vaccine dismissed by Health Minister

News

Chester and Cheshire West set to be placed under Tier 4 restrictions from midnight

News

Visitors sent home from Snowdonia after travelling from Bolton, West Midlands and Rhyl

Gwynedd





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn