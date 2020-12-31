Saltney man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collisions in in Ellesmere Port

A 22-year-old man from Saltney has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Ellesmere Port.

Kelvin Davies appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 31 December where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charge relates to a collision on the A41, Chester Road, Great Sutton, on Thursday 19 December 2019 in which a 19-year-old Kieran Lloyd from Saltney sadly died.

A 40-year-old man from Great Sutton also sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.





Davies, of Irvings Crescent, Saltney, has been released on bail and is set to appear at Chester Court on Thursday 28 January 2021