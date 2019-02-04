   
Saltney: Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences and assaulting a police officer

Published: Monday, Feb 4th, 2019
A man was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning on suspicion for intent to supply class A and B drugs and assaulting a police officer.

The arrest, which was made in the Mainwaring Drive area of Saltney Ferry, came after police received information from the public.

An update posted on social media by the South Flintshire Police team states:

“Following information received, one male was arrested for intent to supply class A/B drugs and assault police by #rota1 colleagues.

This occurred in the early hours of this morning in the Mainwaring Drive area of Saltney ferry.

Please continue to provide us with any information so we can continue to take positive action.”

Like most crime, police depend heavily on ‘community intelligence’ to catch drug dealers.

If you have information about any suspected criminal activity in the area, you can report it to police by calling the 101 number or reporting it via the force website follow this link.

Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111

