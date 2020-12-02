Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Dec 2020

Updated: Wed 2nd Dec

Person taken to hospital following crash on Saltney Ferry Road

Update: One Person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic incident which closed Saltney Ferry Road this morning.

Emergency services including the firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash at 10.10am.

It’s understood the fire service released one person from the vehicle, they were handed over to paramedics.

Recovery work is ongoing, the road remains closed.


A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Wednesday 02 December at approximately 10.10 am to reports of a road traffic incident involving a single vehicle in Saltney Ferry.”

“We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance.”

“One patient was transported to Countess Of Chester Hospital.”

Earlier report: A road in Saltney has been closed following a road traffic collision.

The B5129 Saltney Ferry Road is closed both ways from A5104 Chester Road to the primary school.

One vehicle has been involved in the incident.

There are reports the road closure is also causing issues along Chester Road.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed and heavy traffic due to recovery work and accident, one vehicle involved on B5129 Chester Road both ways between A5104 (Chester Turn Off) and Queensferry Turn Off. Road has been closed since around 10:30.”



