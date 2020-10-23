RSPCA to continue rescuing animals during ‘firebreak’ lockdown in Wales

RSPCA Wales have today announced they will respond to all emergencies and calls involving animal cruelty during the upcoming ‘firebreak’ lockdown.

Their frontline rescuers and staff working in animal centres are classed as key workers, so are not impacted by the new restrictions.

Rehoming procedures at their animal centres in Newport and Bryn-Y-Maen in Upper Colwyn Bay will be affected though since they will close said centres to the public.

Limited rehoming can still be undertaken through a virtual process with pets delivered to new owners in a COVID-compliant manner by RSPCA staff.





Charity shops will close due to being non-essential retail and vets will remain open but only for animals which need urgent treatment.

RSPCA also encourages horse owners to ‘buddy up’ with other owners.

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive, said: “As we approach this ‘firebreak’ lockdown in Wales we want to reassure everyone that our dedicated team of frontline staff will continue to provide care for the most vulnerable animals in Wales and respond to calls to our cruelty line.

“Animal cruelty does not stop for COVID-19, and neither will we. However, we all have an important part to play in stopping the spread of this virus, so our animal centres at Bryn-Y-Maen and Newport will need to close during this firebreak lockdown.

“We appreciate this is another unsettling time for animal owners and urge everyone to seek the advice and guidance ahead of these upcoming two weeks.

“I’d also urge anyone struggling with their pet to ask for help. Animals have been there to help us through the crisis – please don’t abandon them now.”

RSPCA Wales is urging local authorities to explore ‘relaxed’ restrictions on where dogs can be walked due to some councils introducing Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) in effort to stop dogs being walked in certain areas.

If these measures were temporarily relaxed, say RSPCA, they would help stop unnecessary travel and keep dog walkers exercising within their communities.

Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA dog welfare expert, added: “During the previous lockdown we received lots of queries from concerned dog walkers.

“Many local authorities have introduced Public Spaces Protection Orders that stop dogs being walked in certain areas, including some sports pitches and fields.

“This has created issues around the availability of dog walking spots near to some people’s homes – meaning many must travel for suitable dog walking spots.

“As Wales enters another national lockdown, we again urge local authorities – if appropriate and safe to do so – to consider relaxing PSPOs to ensure people have adequate local space to walk their dogs.

“This will help keep people close to home and avoid unnecessary journeys being made in Wales during the firebreak.”

To aid RSPCA in their effort to help animals who need urgent care donate to their ‘Coronavirus Emergency Appeal’ or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.