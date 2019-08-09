RSPCA and council teamwork ensures trapped gull is spared prolonged suffering

A gull had to be put to sleep after becoming horribly trapped on a chimney pot on Holywell’s High Street.

RSPCA Cymru was alerted after the gull was spotted by residents, with his leg trapped by the chimney pot. The bird was left hanging by his leg, and in excruciating pain.

The animal welfare charity teamed-up with Flintshire County Council’s street lighting team to rescue the gull in the incident on Tuesday August 6.

Sadly, the bird’s injuries were so severe that he had to be put to sleep, but the RSPCA say the partnership working at least spared the poor animal a “prolonged period of suffering”.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton said: “This was a freak accident for this poor gull – but sometimes everyday structures can cause animals such problems.

“This bird was completely trapped by the chimney pot, and sadly had to be put to sleep due to a broken leg and severe injuries.

“We’re really grateful to the Council’s street lighting team, who helped us to access and reach the gull.

“Sadly, we had no option but to put him to sleep – but at least by working together we could make sure the bird was spared from a prolonged period of suffering.

“Team work is so important in coming to the aid of animals, and this joint-working with Flintshire County Council was the latest example of us doing this in North Wales.”