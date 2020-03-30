Routine vehicle stops to continue across Flintshire as police enforce coronavirus lockdown measures

‘Expect to see officers routinely stopping vehicles across Flintshire in coming weeks’, that’s the message from North Wales Police as they continue to enforce coronavirus lockdown measures.

***ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY*** Please do your bit to help the NHS by staying at home unless absolutely necessary. Expect to see officers routinely stopping vehicles in coming weeks. Thank You — HGC De Sir Fflint / NWP South Flintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) March 30, 2020

New police enforcement powers were granted by the UK and Welsh Government last week to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives.

Police have been routinely pulling over cars heading into North Wales and turning drivers back who travel was deemed ‘non essential’.

Main roads across county, including the A55 and A494 were empty over the weekend and local tourist attractions deserted as people complied with the request to stay at home.

Dusk on the A55 / A494 on the first Day of British Summer Time #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/VQD8XJNomT — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) March 29, 2020

In a video posted on social media yesterday, Boris Johnson thanked everyone who has been following the lockdown rules and said we can get through it ‘together’

Thanks to everyone who has been staying at home. By delaying the spread of the disease we can reduce the pressure on our NHS, and that’s how we hope to save many thousands of lives.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kxdqItMYSE — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 29, 2020

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We’ve been on patrol in our communities and on the roads this weekend and from these pictures it’s clear that the vast majority of you are supporting us by staying at home.

Thank you – you really are playing your part to help save lives

Patrols are continuing so if you do have to travel for an essential reason (work, health or food) we may stop and talk to you.

The roads and streets will be quiet so you will stand out.

Sadly, some individuals, who were not from the North Wales area, were spoken to at the weekend and told to return home.

Travelling here ‘for fresh air’ or ‘to walk in the countryside’ is NOT an essential journey.”

From now on, if members of the public do not comply with government advice to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel, North Wales Police officers may:

Directed to return home or removed from where they are and returned home

Issue a fixed penalty notice of £30, which if not paid within 14 days will double to £60

If they are issued with a second or subsequent notice the charge will be £120

Individuals who do not pay a fixed penalty notice under the regulations could be taken to court, with magistrates able to impose unlimited fines.

If an individual continues to refuse to comply, they will be acting unlawfully, and the police may arrest them where deemed proportionate and necessary.

However, in the first instance the police will always apply their common sense and discretion and seek to Engage, Explain and Encourage.

Where individuals refuse to comply, or repeatedly breach the legislation, our officers are ready to enforce the regulations as the public would expect us to do.

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “This is a public health emergency and compliance with these measures is considered necessary to achieve the objective of effective social distancing.

“We have all heard the scientific advice which clearly states this will slow the spread of the virus and save people’s lives.

“These new powers will support my officers in dealing with those that have not yet fully understood the gravity of the situation. The Government has been clear that it expects people to do the right thing in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

Individuals will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes:

Shopping for basic necessities and supplies, which should be as infrequently as possible

One form of exercise a day – for example, a run, walk or cycle – alone or with members of their household

Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person, and

Travelling to and from work, but only where they cannot reasonably practicably work from home.

Members of the public should continue to call 999 in an emergency where a crime is in progress or there is a threat to life.

If your call is not urgent, we would urge people to make use of our online reporting service or webchat facility wherever possible, in order to release the pressure on our emergency lines and resources.