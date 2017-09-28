Routine stop in Deeside uncovers large quantity of Class A drugs

Police in Deeside have uncovered a large quantity drugs during a routine stop today.

Officers stopped a car and found what they believe to be Class A drugs inside.

Two men have been arrested and are currently in custody.

It’s the second discovery during a routine stop in Deeside in a week.

Last Thursday, September 21, Police seized of a large quantity of controlled drugs from a vehicle they had stopped on Chester Road East, Pentre.

Initially, the driver was stopped for not wearing a seat belt he subsequently failed a roadside drug test and a search of the vehicle revealed a significant quantity of class B drugs.

Two men aged 28 and 21 from the north east of England were arrested and later released under investigation.

A police spokesman said:

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue people who deal drugs in our community.

Please continue to support our efforts and contact us in relation to drug dealing in the area either by PM us or calling 101. All information is treated as confidential.”

www.facebook.com/NWPNorthFlintshire