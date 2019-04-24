Roadworks ‘nightmare’ causing long delays around Deeside Industrial Estate

Drivers heading to Deeside Industrial Estate this morning have been hit with delays of over 40 minutes in some cases due to ongoing roadworks.

Signalisation work has begun on the Parkway, A548 roundabout and work is continuing on the construction of a new cycleway and bus stop infrastructure.

Ryan told us yesterday that just one lane open from Zone 1 to Zone 2.

Commenting on the A55 Traffic Page Darren Booth said, “3 lanes down to 1 between zone 1 and 2 Deeside Industrial estate….. it’s a nightmare…”

Traffic has been solid this morning around the Deeside Industrial Park junction turn off and the roundabout, and back along the A548 past the former RAF Sealand base, congestion is also reported up to the Shotwick, Birkenhead Turn Off and along the A494 bypass to Saughall and Parkgate Road.

Mike Evans told us, “Traffic is backed up beyond Hooton to M53 and the other way on to M56. Phoned council who say they weren’t aware of problem! Worst gridlock I’ve seen in 30 years of driving. Shocking that this has been allowed to happen.”

Steven Brown said on Twitter, “Well done to @FlintshireCC and their excellent traffic works planners. Access to Deeside Industrial Estate is practically gridlocked from the A494 and A550. Surely this work should be done at night and not during peak time preventing people getting to work on time.”

Darren (@lywyn) Tweeted us to says, “Hope there isn’t an accident on Deeside Industrial Park today as emergency services wouldn’t be able to reach here. Traffic queuing for miles, 40 minutes to move 4 miles.”

While Sam Warrenger told us, “Queue for Deeside Industrial on A494 now back to Parkgate Road, even up onto the roundabout. Had to divert via Saughall and Sealand Road to get to Queensferry. A550 looks just as bad on Google. Hope they’re important roadworks.”

The most recent update from Flintshire County Council states:

“Flintshire County Council, Streetscene and Transportation and their contractor Roadway are continuing with construction of a new cycleway, bus stop infrastructure and regulated on street parking in Zone 2 of Deeside Industrial Park.

The next phase of the works is due to commence on Monday the 8th April.

To facilitate the next phase of the works temporary one way restrictions will be required on Fourth Avenue from its junction with Second Avenue to its junction with Sixth Avenue and on Parkway from its junction with First Avenue to its junction with Sixth Avenue.

The location of the one way restriction will vary as work progresses to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.

Signalisation of the roundabout has now begun and it is anticipated it will take seven weeks to complete. Lane restrictions will be in place around the roundabout and adjoining roads for the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation.

would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation during these works and assure you that we will work closely with you to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum.”

We have asked Flintshire County Council for a comment on this week’s disruption