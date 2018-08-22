Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

|Roadworks
|
|A494
|22 August — 23 August
|Delays likely Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Westbound – Lane closures . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
|Works description: A494.M56 Westbound/A5117 Westbound Lane closures becoming TOTAL due to Emergency works on A494
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 67782
|
|
|A494
|23 August — 24 August
|Delays likely Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Westbound – Lane closures . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
|Works description: A494.M56 Westbound/A5117 Westbound Lane closures becoming TOTAL due to Emergency works on A494
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 67782
|
|
|A549 Dirty Mile, Drury, Flintshire
|23 August — 24 August
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: 75M FROM MILL HOUSE FARM AND OPPOSITE WOODCROFT
|Works description: OVERHEAD LINE REFURBISHMENT
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY300TM-BUCKLEY-2
|
|
|A549 Dirty Mile, Drury, Flintshire
|23 August — 24 August
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: 25M FROM MILE FARM
|Works description: OVERHEAD LINE REFURBISHMENT
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY300TM-BUCKLEY-1
|
|
|A550 Gladstone Way, Hawarden, Flintshire
|23 August — 28 August
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: In Between Hillside and Bennets lane Left hand side heading towards Hawarden See Map attached
|Works description: Reset sunken gully in Highway Two way lights required.
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002613
|
|
|B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|23 August — 25 August
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 163
|Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594665387
|
|
|B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|23 August — 06 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Junction of Dock Road to outside Territorial House
|Works description: WORKS TO EXCAVATE 60 M TRACK FOR NEW ROUTE REQUIRED DUE TO OLD BRIDGE
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0029200074245-B
|
|
|Sandy Lane, Saltney, Flintshire
|23 August — 24 August
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: outside 23b
|Works description: Remedial Works Following Defect Inspection. re work HRA carriageway patch.
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: AZ0091000661931
|
|
|Dock Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|23 August — 06 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: junction of High Street
|Works description: WORKS TO EXCAVATE TRENCH FOR NEW ROUTE REQUIRED DUE TO OLD BRIDGE.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0029200074245-C
|
|
|Fairfield Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
|23 August — 28 August
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 13
|Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING WATER MAIN RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150040
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594536282/04
|
|
|Green Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
|22 August — 25 August
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: S/O 63 SHOTTON LANE IN GREEN LANE CH15 1LA
|Works description: Excavation to install 2 meters of poly duct in footway and modify existing street cabinet to allow provision of fibre broadband for surrounding area
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBUTNEFB01
|
|
|Sunnyside, Mancot, Flintshire
|22 August — 25 August
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 11
|Works description: CARRY OUT PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT AND REPAIR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE FOLLOWING MAINS REPAIR
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594707633
|
|
|Wirral View, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|23 August — 28 August
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
|Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594692650
|
|
|Woodlands Close, Mold, Flintshire
|22 August — 25 August
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23
|Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594692827
|