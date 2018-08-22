News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Published: Wednesday, Aug 22nd, 2018
A list of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week – also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.


Roadworks
A494
22 August — 23 August
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: A494 Westbound – Lane closures . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: A494.M56 Westbound/A5117 Westbound Lane closures becoming TOTAL due to Emergency works on A494
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 67782
A494
23 August — 24 August
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: A494 Westbound – Lane closures . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: A494.M56 Westbound/A5117 Westbound Lane closures becoming TOTAL due to Emergency works on A494
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 67782
A549 Dirty Mile, Drury, Flintshire
23 August — 24 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 75M FROM MILL HOUSE FARM AND OPPOSITE WOODCROFT
Works description: OVERHEAD LINE REFURBISHMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY300TM-BUCKLEY-2
A549 Dirty Mile, Drury, Flintshire
23 August — 24 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 25M FROM MILE FARM
Works description: OVERHEAD LINE REFURBISHMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY300TM-BUCKLEY-1
A550 Gladstone Way, Hawarden, Flintshire
23 August — 28 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In Between Hillside and Bennets lane Left hand side heading towards Hawarden See Map attached
Works description: Reset sunken gully in Highway Two way lights required.
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002613
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
23 August — 25 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 163
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594665387
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
23 August — 06 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junction of Dock Road to outside Territorial House
Works description: WORKS TO EXCAVATE 60 M TRACK FOR NEW ROUTE REQUIRED DUE TO OLD BRIDGE
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0029200074245-B
Sandy Lane, Saltney, Flintshire
23 August — 24 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside 23b
Works description: Remedial Works Following Defect Inspection. re work HRA carriageway patch.
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: AZ0091000661931
Dock Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
23 August — 06 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction of High Street
Works description: WORKS TO EXCAVATE TRENCH FOR NEW ROUTE REQUIRED DUE TO OLD BRIDGE.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0029200074245-C
Fairfield Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
23 August — 28 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 13
Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING WATER MAIN RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150040
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594536282/04
Green Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
22 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 63 SHOTTON LANE IN GREEN LANE CH15 1LA
Works description: Excavation to install 2 meters of poly duct in footway and modify existing street cabinet to allow provision of fibre broadband for surrounding area
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBUTNEFB01
Sunnyside, Mancot, Flintshire
22 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 11
Works description: CARRY OUT PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT AND REPAIR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE FOLLOWING MAINS REPAIR
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594707633
Wirral View, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
23 August — 28 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594692650
Woodlands Close, Mold, Flintshire
22 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23
Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594692827

