Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Full list of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week – also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

Notable works this week:

There’ll be a full closure of the westbound carriageway of the A55 between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday nights between 8pm and 6am due to resurfacing work – more here.

A5104 Chester Road A5104, Penymynydd, Flintshire 07 August — 10 August Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Outside Primary school on Chester Road A5104 Penymynydd CLYWD CH4 0GQ Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CC1W0009AUGCWM518WN B5126 Mold Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 07 August — 21 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: At Jct Englfield Avenue, Mold Service Road & Mold Road Works description: Road crossing to connect up new main Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022792/10 B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire 06 August — 08 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: JNC DRURY LANE Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT (WWU REF:D5143 ) Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253003001291526 B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire 07 August — 10 August Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE PROPERTY “OAKFIELD BUNGALOW” Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594706609 B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire 06 August — 09 August Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE 44 WELSH ROAD ON WELSH ROAD Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 6 – DSLAM 546329 – To build a new joint box FOOTWAYand lay approx 1m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUNG9CN01 Cromwell Avenue, Buckley, Flintshire 06 August — 09 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: OUTSIDE NO.12 Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594592236 Morley Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 07 August — 21 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: Morley Avenue – from junction with Mold Service Road Works description: Connecting onto existing mains Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022811 Maes Hyfryd, Flint, Flintshire 07 August — 10 August Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: At the junction with FIFTH AVENUE on MAES HYFRYD Works description: FLINT- 552410- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE- Renew frame and cover in Footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUV45CM01 Tenth Avenue, Sealand, Flintshire 07 August — 10 August Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: From Opp Ice and Easy to Toyota Motor Manufacturing on TENTH AVENUE Works description: SEALAND – 546546 – Provision of service Excavate 110m gras verge, 3m footway, 10m c/w & Jointing chamber f/w 102 Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWAKAD69P01

