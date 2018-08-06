Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Full list of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week – also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.
Notable works this week:
There’ll be a full closure of the westbound carriageway of the A55 between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday nights between 8pm and 6am due to resurfacing work – more here.
As always, if spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share get in touch here: Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full List
(Some entries may be duplicated from above)
|Start Date
|End Date
|Location
|Traffic Cat
|Type Of Work
|Route Number
|Start Date:
22-May-
|End Date:
31-Aug-
|Location:
Chester Street, Mold
|Traffic Cat:
One Way
|Type Of Work:
Demolish Building
|Route Number:
A5119
|Start Date:
9-Jul-
|End Date:
10-Aug-
|Location:
Church Road, Broughton
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Gas Mains Replacement
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
23-Jul-
|End Date:
17-Aug-
|Location:
Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, Chester, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Lay new service
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
30-Jul-
|End Date:
6-Aug-
|Location:
Woodlands Drive, Hawarden, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Electrical cable works
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
31-Jul-
|End Date:
6-Aug-
|Location:
Braeside Avenue, Hawarden, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Upgrade of electrical supply
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
1-Aug-
|End Date:
8-Aug-
|Location:
Windsor Drive, Flint
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Repairs to burst water main
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
1-Aug-
|End Date:
8-Aug-
|Location:
Queensbury Drive, Flint
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Repairs to burst water main
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
3-Aug-
|End Date:
7-Aug-
|Location:
High Street, Mold, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go
|Type Of Work:
Install Domestic Fire Supply
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
4-Aug-
|End Date:
5-Aug-
|Location:
Coast Road Greenfield, Llanerch-y-Mor
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go
|Type Of Work:
Carriageway patching
|Route Number:
A548
|Start Date:
4-Aug-
|End Date:
5-Aug-
|Location:
Gwernaffield Road, Mold
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go
|Type Of Work:
Carriageway patching
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
6-Aug-
|End Date:
17-Aug-
|Location:
Church Road, Buckley
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Carriageway resurfacing
|Route Number:
B5128
|Start Date:
6-Aug-
|End Date:
9-Aug-
|Location:
Halkyn Road, Milwr
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Highway Maintenace
|Route Number:
A5026
|Start Date:
6-Aug-
|End Date:
8-Aug-
|Location:
Cromwell Avenue, Buckley, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
6-Aug-
|End Date:
7-Aug-
|Location:
Hawarden Road, Hope, Wrexham, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Renew Box Defect - Section 81
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
6-Aug-
|End Date:
8-Aug-
|Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Lay BT ducts
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
6-Aug-
|End Date:
9-Aug-
|Location:
High Street, Connah's Quay
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Surface water connection
|Route Number:
B5129
|Start Date:
7-Aug-
|End Date:
20-Aug-
|Location:
Morley Avenue, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Install New Water Connection
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
7-Aug-
|End Date:
9-Aug-
|Location:
Chester Road , Penymynydd
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Access to underground structure
|Route Number:
A5104
|Start Date:
7-Aug-
|End Date:
9-Aug-
|Location:
Tenth Avenue, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Lay new service
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
7-Aug-
|End Date:
20-Aug-
|Location:
Mold Road, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Water Mains Maintenance
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
7-Aug-
|End Date:
9-Aug-
|Location:
Chester Road, Sandycroft, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
RENEW STOP TAP
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
7-Aug-
|End Date:
8-Aug-
|Location:
Ffordd St Gregoire, Holywell
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go
|Type Of Work:
Highway Improvement Works
|Route Number:
A5026
|Start Date:
8-Aug-
|End Date:
10-Aug-
|Location:
Kings Road, Connah's Quay
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Carriageway repairs
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
8-Aug-
|End Date:
10-Aug-
|Location:
Richmond Road, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Remedial Works
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
8-Aug-
|End Date:
10-Aug-
|Location:
Wepre Park, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Remedial Works
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
8-Aug-
|End Date:
9-Aug-
|Location:
Station Road, Sandycroft, Deeside
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Carriageway patching
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
8-Aug-
|End Date:
10-Aug-
|Location:
Kinnerton Lane, Higher Kinnerton
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
9-Aug-
|End Date:
10-Aug-
|Location:
Pont Terrig Dual Carriageway, Llong
|Traffic Cat:
Lane Closure
|Type Of Work:
Carriageway surfacing dressing
|Route Number:
A541
|Start Date:
9-Aug-
|End Date:
10-Aug-
|Location:
Coed Y Cra, between its junctions with A55T Eastbound Dual Carriageway and Bryn Glas, Halkyn/Flint
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Highway Maintenace
|Route Number: