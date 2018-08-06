independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Published: Monday, Aug 6th, 2018
Share:

Full list of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week – also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

Notable works this week:

There’ll be a full closure of the westbound carriageway of the A55 between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday nights between 8pm and 6am due to resurfacing work – more here.

As always, if spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share get in touch here:  Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com


A5104 Chester Road A5104, Penymynydd, Flintshire
07 August — 10 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Primary school on Chester Road A5104 Penymynydd CLYWD CH4 0GQ
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0009AUGCWM518WN
B5126 Mold Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
07 August — 21 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At Jct Englfield Avenue, Mold Service Road & Mold Road
Works description: Road crossing to connect up new main
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022792/10
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
06 August — 08 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JNC DRURY LANE
Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT (WWU REF:D5143 )
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253003001291526
B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
07 August — 10 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE PROPERTY “OAKFIELD BUNGALOW”
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594706609
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
06 August — 09 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 44 WELSH ROAD ON WELSH ROAD
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 6 – DSLAM 546329 – To build a new joint box FOOTWAYand lay approx 1m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUNG9CN01
Cromwell Avenue, Buckley, Flintshire
06 August — 09 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OUTSIDE NO.12
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594592236
Morley Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
07 August — 21 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Morley Avenue – from junction with Mold Service Road
Works description: Connecting onto existing mains
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022811
Maes Hyfryd, Flint, Flintshire
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction with FIFTH AVENUE on MAES HYFRYD
Works description: FLINT- 552410- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE- Renew frame and cover in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUV45CM01
Tenth Avenue, Sealand, Flintshire
07 August — 10 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Opp Ice and Easy to Toyota Motor Manufacturing on TENTH AVENUE
Works description: SEALAND – 546546 – Provision of service Excavate 110m gras verge, 3m footway, 10m c/w & Jointing chamber f/w 102
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWAKAD69P01

Full List

(Some entries may be duplicated from above)

Start DateEnd DateLocationTraffic CatType Of WorkRoute Number
Start Date:
22-May-		End Date:
31-Aug-		Location:
Chester Street, Mold		Traffic Cat:
One Way		Type Of Work:
Demolish Building		Route Number:
A5119
Start Date:
9-Jul-		End Date:
10-Aug-		Location:
Church Road, Broughton		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Gas Mains Replacement		Route Number:
Start Date:
23-Jul-		End Date:
17-Aug-		Location:
Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, Chester, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Lay new service		Route Number:
Start Date:
30-Jul-		End Date:
6-Aug-		Location:
Woodlands Drive, Hawarden, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		Type Of Work:
Electrical cable works		Route Number:
Start Date:
31-Jul-		End Date:
6-Aug-		Location:
Braeside Avenue, Hawarden, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Upgrade of electrical supply		Route Number:
Start Date:
1-Aug-		End Date:
8-Aug-		Location:
Windsor Drive, Flint		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Repairs to burst water main		Route Number:
Start Date:
1-Aug-		End Date:
8-Aug-		Location:
Queensbury Drive, Flint		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Repairs to burst water main		Route Number:
Start Date:
3-Aug-		End Date:
7-Aug-		Location:
High Street, Mold, UK		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go		Type Of Work:
Install Domestic Fire Supply		Route Number:
Start Date:
4-Aug-		End Date:
5-Aug-		Location:
Coast Road Greenfield, Llanerch-y-Mor		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go		Type Of Work:
Carriageway patching		Route Number:
A548
Start Date:
4-Aug-		End Date:
5-Aug-		Location:
Gwernaffield Road, Mold		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go		Type Of Work:
Carriageway patching		Route Number:
Start Date:
6-Aug-		End Date:
17-Aug-		Location:
Church Road, Buckley		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Carriageway resurfacing		Route Number:
B5128
Start Date:
6-Aug-		End Date:
9-Aug-		Location:
Halkyn Road, Milwr		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Highway Maintenace		Route Number:
A5026
Start Date:
6-Aug-		End Date:
8-Aug-		Location:
Cromwell Avenue, Buckley, UK		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Route Number:
Start Date:
6-Aug-		End Date:
7-Aug-		Location:
Hawarden Road, Hope, Wrexham, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Renew Box Defect - Section 81		Route Number:
Start Date:
6-Aug-		End Date:
8-Aug-		Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Lay BT ducts		Route Number:
Start Date:
6-Aug-		End Date:
9-Aug-		Location:
High Street, Connah's Quay		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		Type Of Work:
Surface water connection		Route Number:
B5129
Start Date:
7-Aug-		End Date:
20-Aug-		Location:
Morley Avenue, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Install New Water Connection		Route Number:
Start Date:
7-Aug-		End Date:
9-Aug-		Location:
Chester Road , Penymynydd		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Access to underground structure		Route Number:
A5104
Start Date:
7-Aug-		End Date:
9-Aug-		Location:
Tenth Avenue, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Lay new service		Route Number:
Start Date:
7-Aug-		End Date:
20-Aug-		Location:
Mold Road, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		Type Of Work:
Water Mains Maintenance		Route Number:
Start Date:
7-Aug-		End Date:
9-Aug-		Location:
Chester Road, Sandycroft, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
RENEW STOP TAP		Route Number:
Start Date:
7-Aug-		End Date:
8-Aug-		Location:
Ffordd St Gregoire, Holywell		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go		Type Of Work:
Highway Improvement Works		Route Number:
A5026
Start Date:
8-Aug-		End Date:
10-Aug-		Location:
Kings Road, Connah's Quay		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Carriageway repairs		Route Number:
Start Date:
8-Aug-		End Date:
10-Aug-		Location:
Richmond Road, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		Type Of Work:
Remedial Works		Route Number:
Start Date:
8-Aug-		End Date:
10-Aug-		Location:
Wepre Park, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		Type Of Work:
Remedial Works		Route Number:
Start Date:
8-Aug-		End Date:
9-Aug-		Location:
Station Road, Sandycroft, Deeside		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		Type Of Work:
Carriageway patching		Route Number:
Start Date:
8-Aug-		End Date:
10-Aug-		Location:
Kinnerton Lane, Higher Kinnerton		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
BT Works		Route Number:
Start Date:
9-Aug-		End Date:
10-Aug-		Location:
Pont Terrig Dual Carriageway, Llong		Traffic Cat:
Lane Closure		Type Of Work:
Carriageway surfacing dressing		Route Number:
A541
Start Date:
9-Aug-		End Date:
10-Aug-		Location:
Coed Y Cra, between its junctions with A55T Eastbound Dual Carriageway and Bryn Glas, Halkyn/Flint		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Highway Maintenace		Route Number:

LATEST NEWS:

Police appeal for witnesses after a serious assault in Mold on Saturday evening

Fire takes hold in former cricket club building in Hope

A55 westbound between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe closed for four nights due to resurfacing work

“We can rebuild and come back stronger” says Shotton Steel RFC after being forced to drop two divisions

Police release CCTV images in bid to catch ‘mindless’ vandals who targeted Mold’s ‘Silent Soldier’

Shoppers urged to be vigilant following purse thefts in Chester

Caravan stolen from Broughton – police appeal for info

Plans to convert a large office building in Flint to a 20-bedroom HMO submitted

All lanes re-opened on the A494 following collision near Deeside Industrial Park.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn