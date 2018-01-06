ROADWORKS IN AND AROUND FLINTSHIRE
|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
Victoria Road, Mold
03/01/18 - 12/01/18
Service Connections for Wates Development
Temporary One Way System
2 Weeks
Church Street, Connahs Quay
03/01/18 - 02/02/18
B5129
Water Mains Renewal
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
5 Weeks
Dodds Drive, Connahs Quay
16/11/17 - 26/01/18
Water Main replacement
Road Closure
11 Weeks
Alexandra Road, Mold
03/01/18 - 12/01/18
Service Connections for Wates Development
Temporary One Way
2 Weeks
Pennant Street, Connahs Quay
16/11/17 - 26/01/18
Water Main replacement
Road Closure
11 Weeks
Chapel Street, Connahs Quay
03/01/18 - 26/01/18
Water Mains Renewal
Road Closure
4 Weeks
Chester Road/Sandy Lane, Saltney
07/01/18
A5104
BT Works
Temporary Traffic Lights - 4 Way
1 Day
Old Whitford Street, Holywell
08/01/18
Permanent Reinstatement
Road Closure
1 Day
Nant Mawr Road, Buckley
09/01/18
Permanent Reinstatement
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way
1 Day
Wrexham Road, Mold
07/01/18
A541
BT Works
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
1 Day
Windmill Road, Buckley
10/01/18
A549
Renewal of manhole cover
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
1 Day
Northop Road, Flint
07/01/18
A5119
Replacement of road markings
Stop and Go
1 Day
New Street, Mold
08/01/18 - 09/01/18 2300hrs - 0500hrs
A5119
Sewer Repairs
Road Closure
2 Nights
Heol Y Goron, Leeswood
08/01/18 - 12/01/18
New Water Connection
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
5 Days
Alltami Road, Alltami
11/01/18 - 13/01/18
Permanent Reinstatement
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
3 Days
Pentre Lane, Caergwrle
08/01/18 - 11/01/18
BT Works
Road Closure
4 Days
Glynne Way, Hawarden
09/01/18 - 12/01/18
B5125
Electrical cable connection
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
4 Days
Saland Road, Sealand
10/01/18
A548
Permanent Reinstatement
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
1 Day
Northop Road, Flint
08/01/18 - 09/01/18
A5119
Sewer Repair
Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
2 Days
High Street, Saltney
08/01/18
A5104
Renew Manhole Cover and Frame
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
1 Day
Boot Hill, Bagillt
10/01/18 - 12/01/18
A5026
Permanent Reinstatement
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
3 Days
Chester Road, Sandycroft
10/01/18
B5129
Renewal of manhole cover
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way
1 Day
High Street, Bagillt
08/01/18
BT Works
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way
1 Day
Chester Road, Sandycroft
05/01/18
B5129
BT Works
Temporary Traffic Lights - 4 Way
1 Day
East and westbound dual carriageway, Bagillt
08/01/18 - 02/03/18
A548
Highway Improvement Works
Lane Closures
8 Weeks
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Four Crosses crossroads and Wern Farm Access Road, Trelogan
10/01/18 - 11/01/18
BT Works
Road Closure
2 Days
Liverpool Road, Buckley
09/01/18
B5127
Overhead cabling
Stop and Go
1 Day
Denbigh Road, Afonwen
10/01/18 - 12/01/18
A541
BT Works
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
3 Days