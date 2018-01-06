ROADWORKS IN AND AROUND FLINTSHIRE


The latest list of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may affect your travel plans over the next few days

LocationDate and TimeRoute NoType of WorkTraffic ManagementDuration
Location:
Victoria Road, Mold		Date and Time:
03/01/18 - 12/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
Service Connections for Wates Development		Traffic Management:
Temporary One Way System		Duration:
2 Weeks
Location:
Church Street, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
03/01/18 - 02/02/18		Route No:
B5129		Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
5 Weeks
Location:
Dodds Drive, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
16/11/17 - 26/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Main replacement		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
11 Weeks
Location:
Alexandra Road, Mold		Date and Time:
03/01/18 - 12/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
Service Connections for Wates Development		Traffic Management:
Temporary One Way		Duration:
2 Weeks
Location:
Pennant Street, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
16/11/17 - 26/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Main replacement		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
11 Weeks
Location:
Chapel Street, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
03/01/18 - 26/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
4 Weeks
Location:
Chester Road/Sandy Lane, Saltney		Date and Time:
07/01/18		Route No:
A5104		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 4 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Old Whitford Street, Holywell		Date and Time:
08/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Nant Mawr Road, Buckley		Date and Time:
09/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Wrexham Road, Mold		Date and Time:
07/01/18		Route No:
A541		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Windmill Road, Buckley		Date and Time:
10/01/18		Route No:
A549		Type of Work:
Renewal of manhole cover		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Northop Road, Flint		Date and Time:
07/01/18		Route No:
A5119		Type of Work:
Replacement of road markings		Traffic Management:
Stop and Go		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
New Street, Mold		Date and Time:
08/01/18 - 09/01/18 2300hrs - 0500hrs		Route No:
A5119		Type of Work:
Sewer Repairs		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
2 Nights
Location:
Heol Y Goron, Leeswood		Date and Time:
08/01/18 - 12/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
New Water Connection		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
5 Days
Location:
Alltami Road, Alltami		Date and Time:
11/01/18 - 13/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Pentre Lane, Caergwrle		Date and Time:
08/01/18 - 11/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
4 Days
Location:
Glynne Way, Hawarden		Date and Time:
09/01/18 - 12/01/18		Route No:
B5125		Type of Work:
Electrical cable connection		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
4 Days
Location:
Saland Road, Sealand		Date and Time:
10/01/18		Route No:
A548		Type of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Northop Road, Flint		Date and Time:
08/01/18 - 09/01/18		Route No:
A5119		Type of Work:
Sewer Repair		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way		Duration:
2 Days
Location:
High Street, Saltney		Date and Time:
08/01/18		Route No:
A5104		Type of Work:
Renew Manhole Cover and Frame		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Boot Hill, Bagillt		Date and Time:
10/01/18 - 12/01/18		Route No:
A5026		Type of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Chester Road, Sandycroft		Date and Time:
10/01/18		Route No:
B5129		Type of Work:
Renewal of manhole cover		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
High Street, Bagillt		Date and Time:
08/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Chester Road, Sandycroft		Date and Time:
05/01/18		Route No:
B5129		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 4 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
East and westbound dual carriageway, Bagillt		Date and Time:
08/01/18 - 02/03/18		Route No:
A548		Type of Work:
Highway Improvement Works		Traffic Management:
Lane Closures		Duration:
8 Weeks
Location:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Four Crosses crossroads and Wern Farm Access Road, Trelogan		Date and Time:
10/01/18 - 11/01/18		Route No:
Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
2 Days
Location:
Liverpool Road, Buckley		Date and Time:
09/01/18		Route No:
B5127		Type of Work:
Overhead cabling		Traffic Management:
Stop and Go		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Denbigh Road, Afonwen		Date and Time:
10/01/18 - 12/01/18		Route No:
A541		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
