News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Slow traffic through Shotton after lorry got stuck under train bridge

Published: Friday, Aug 9th, 2019
Share:

Update: Latest traffic report states: Slow traffic due to earlier lorry stuck under a bridge on B5129 Chester Road West Eastbound at Charmleys Lane. A lorry was stuck under the railway bridge.

It appears to have been cleared. 

Earlier Report: Rail services between Shotton, Bidston and Wrexham have been disrupted this afternoon after a lorry hit the train bridge in Shotton.

Transport for Wales has said that “Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Shotton High Level all lines are blocked.

Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 3pm.

A tweet sent to Deeside.com by @miss_Sammi86 shows the HGV which was heading along Chester Road towards Queensferry stuck under the bridge.

An overturned lorry and road closure at Deeside Industrial Estate has seen extra traffic divert through Connah’s Quay and Shotton leaving the road gridlocked in both directions.

Latest traffic report states:

“Road blocked and queueing traffic due to Lorry stuck under a bridge on B5129 Chester Road West Eastbound at Charmleys Lane. A lorry has got stuck under the railway bridge.”

More as and when…

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plans to turn offices in Deeside into HMO turned down

Consultation launched over Flint housing plans

RSPCA and council teamwork ensures trapped gull is spared prolonged suffering

Inspection report reveals poor attendance rates and high exclusion levels at Flintshire schools

A548 on Deeside Industrial Park reopens following earlier incident involving an overturned lorry

Boss of Deeside based Iceland says “we need a way out” of Brexit via a second referendum and expects gaps on shelves in his stores

North Wales leisure firm joins forces with top British manufacturer ahead of luxury park opening in Flintshire

Man arrested in Holywell following late night knife threats

Weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds issued by the Met Office


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn