Update: Slow traffic through Shotton after lorry got stuck under train bridge

Update: Latest traffic report states: Slow traffic due to earlier lorry stuck under a bridge on B5129 Chester Road West Eastbound at Charmleys Lane. A lorry was stuck under the railway bridge.

It appears to have been cleared.

Earlier Report: Rail services between Shotton, Bidston and Wrexham have been disrupted this afternoon after a lorry hit the train bridge in Shotton.

Transport for Wales has said that “Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Shotton High Level all lines are blocked.

Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 3pm.

A tweet sent to Deeside.com by @miss_Sammi86 shows the HGV which was heading along Chester Road towards Queensferry stuck under the bridge.

An overturned lorry and road closure at Deeside Industrial Estate has seen extra traffic divert through Connah’s Quay and Shotton leaving the road gridlocked in both directions.

Latest traffic report states:

“Road blocked and queueing traffic due to Lorry stuck under a bridge on B5129 Chester Road West Eastbound at Charmleys Lane. A lorry has got stuck under the railway bridge.”

More as and when…