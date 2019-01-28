News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Risk of snow and ice in Deeside this week as the Met Office issues weather warning

Published: Monday, Jan 28th, 2019
There’s a risk of snow and ice in Deeside this week.

A yellow weather warning of snow and ice has been issued for Flintshire by the Met Office.

Weather warnings have been issued across large parts of Wales and north west England, with temperatures locally set to drop as low as -1C over the next two days.

The yellow alert warns of snow showers on Tuesday from midday until 11am on Wednesday.

An aviation weather alert for Hawarden Airport suggests we could see some snow on Tuesday it states: “slight snow may occur at the airfield but no significant accumulations are expected.”

Rain is expected to turn to snow on Tuesday especially on higher ground, it will then turn icy.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, it’s likely there will be some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A statement released by the Met Office reads: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.

“A patchy covering of 1 to 2 cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all. As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces.

“In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”

