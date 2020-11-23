Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 23rd Nov 2020

Rider of an electric assisted bike seriously injured in ‘incident’ near near Gwernaffield

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers from North Wales Police Roads Unit have launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man riding an electric assisted bike sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Saturday night at Bwlch Y Ddeufryn Road Near Gwernaffield.

North Wales Police Roads Unit issued an appeal on their Facebook page, it says:

“Officers are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving an electric assisted pedal cycle which occurred on Bwlch Y Ddeufryn Road Near Gwernaffield at around 23:30hrs on the 21st of November 2020.”


“The rider of the Pedal cycle has sustained serious injuries and is currently in Stoke Hospital.“

“Anyone who may have seen this male or has dash camera footage showing the male is asked to call NWP on 101 quoting reference 20000709204.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Pupils from Mold Alun using school bus through Deeside told to isolate

News

Temporary visitor ‘pods’ to be rolled out to care homes across Wales

News

Discussions held on four nation “common approach” to COVID-19 regulations during the Christmas period

News

Welsh Gov’t call for Chancellor to rule out a public sector pay freeze

News

First Minister tells care home operators to ‘properly observe’ agreed coronavirus protocols

Denbighshire

Northop Road in Flint Mountain back open following earlier closure due to a stuck lorry

News

Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat called to Connah’s Quay docks to assist with missing person search

News

Updated: A55 westbound at Bodelwyddan back open

News

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Mold this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

News





Read 455,855 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn