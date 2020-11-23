Rider of an electric assisted bike seriously injured in ‘incident’ near near Gwernaffield

Officers from North Wales Police Roads Unit have launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man riding an electric assisted bike sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Saturday night at Bwlch Y Ddeufryn Road Near Gwernaffield.

North Wales Police Roads Unit issued an appeal on their Facebook page, it says:

“Officers are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving an electric assisted pedal cycle which occurred on Bwlch Y Ddeufryn Road Near Gwernaffield at around 23:30hrs on the 21st of November 2020.”





“The rider of the Pedal cycle has sustained serious injuries and is currently in Stoke Hospital.“

“Anyone who may have seen this male or has dash camera footage showing the male is asked to call NWP on 101 quoting reference 20000709204.”