Reports of a police and forensics officers at Saltney Ferry Post Office

There are unconfirmed reports of a possible robbery at Saltney Ferry Post Office, the Hawarden based police helicopter has been over the area for around 45 minutes.

The shop and post office is just off Mainwaring Drive opposite the Saltney Ferry Pub.

One person told us earlier “3 or 4 police cars forensics just turning up moped been found abandoned by ewart street police thinking this is the getaway moped”

North Wales Police Special Inspector Owain Lewis tweeted:

“Any suspicious bikes or vehicles leaving area of Saltney towards queensferry… please call 101.” at around 5.13pm.

A comment on our facebook page says: “Robbery at saltney ferry post office I believe”

Police are yet to comment on the incident.

More as and when we get it.