Reports of power cuts affecting properties in Deeside

There are reports of power cuts affecting parts of Shotton and Garden City this afternoon.

Scottish Power has said properties in Plymouth Street, Mostyn Street, Chester Road West and the surrounding area have been left without power.

A statement on their website says: “We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 12:43PM.”

“Our engineers are on their way to the area to investigate a suspected blown fuse and our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.”





“We expect the power to be restored by 4:00PM.”

“Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

There is also a power cut in Garden City which is understood to be impacting properties in and around Kingsley Road.

Scottish Power said: “Our next available engineer will attend site and the team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“We expect the power to be restored by 4:15PM.”