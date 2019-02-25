Shotton High Street blocked due to a collision

Several people have been in touch this evening warning over congestion through Shotton due to a collision.

It’s believed a car and a motorcyclist have collided close to the junction with Rowdan Street, Police appear to have blocked both sides of the road.

Connah’s Quay Councillor Martin White tweeted saying:

“RTA on Shotton High Street . Avoid if you can.”

Latest traffic reports for the area states:

“Road blocked and slow traffic due to accident , two vehicles involved on B5129 Chester Road West both ways from Ryeland Street to King Edward Street. Emergency services are on scene .”

Kim got in touch to say: “Accident by chefs wok, Shotton. Traffic is bad. Looks like an RTA.”

Photo: Martin White

More as and when