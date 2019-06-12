Reports of a power cut in parts of Connah’s Quay

Update: Scottish Power has said, “Our engineers are on their way to site to investigate a possible blown fuse in your local substation and our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.

We expect the power to be restored by 10AM. Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. ”

First report: There are reports of a power cut affecting parts of Connah’s Quay this morning.

David got in touch to say there is a “good size area” around St Davids Drive and Redhall estate without power.

Electricity supplies are understood to have been affected at around 4am.

Scottish Power has said: “We did not know in advance there would be a power cut, and became aware of this at 6.58AM.

