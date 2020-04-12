Reports of a power cut affecting parts on Buckley

A power cut is affecting parts of Buckley this morning, Sunday April 12.

Scottish Power website says they expect power supplies to be restored by 12.30pm, it reads:

“There is a power cut affecting the CH7 postcode area of Buckley.

We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 10.27AM.

Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and we will also send our next available engineer to attend site.”

It goes onto say:

“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 12.30NOON.

Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”