Weighbridge Road back open following earlier closure due to jackknifed lorry

UPDATE:The road is back open

Police say the A548 Weighbridge Road Eastbound – by zone four roundabout and UPM – has now been closed due to jack-knifed lorry. “Please avoid the area if possible.”

Several people have been in touch to say there is a jackknifed lorry at the zone 4 roundabout on Deeside Industrial Park.

Mike tweeted Deeside.com to say:

“Jackknifed lorry on the roundabout for Zone 4 Deeside Industrial Park A548.”

Nathan also got in touch, he said;

“Just driven past a lorry jacknifed on the roundabout for zone 4 Deeside industrial estate (Paper mill and park adfer) A548. Hope everyone is safe.”