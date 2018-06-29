Reports a Red Arrows jet suffers burst tyre on landing at Hawarden Airport this afternoon

independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Published: Friday, Jun 29th, 2018
One of the Red Arrows which landed at Hawarden Airport just before 4pm suffered a burst tyre out on landing according to several reports.

Lesley sent us a picture showing one of the famous red jets at the far end of Runway 22 with two fire trucks in attendance.

Nigel who was watching the team arrive got in touch to say: “Red 2 burst a tyre on landing & is currently parked at end of runway with two fire engines close by”

Gavin said “Just seen it in the runway surrounded by fire crew. Canopy open no smoke seems ok”

Eleven Hawk T1 jets landed just after 3.45  – the team will use Hawarden Airport as its base ahead of a display in Llandudno on Saturday for Armed Forces Day.

Timings for Saturday departure from Hawarden are here: Red Arrows

