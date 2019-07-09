Repeat offender dumps lorry load of waste – including used nappies – in field near Flintshire border

A tipper truck drove off at speed with its rear end still raised when it was spotted flytipping in Denbighshire.

A member of the public noticed the vehicle depositing a huge load of household waste at the entrance to a field between Eryrys and Graianrhyd, near Mold.

When the fly-tipper noticed they had been spotted, they drove off at speed with the rear of the truck still tilted.

But that meant that the member of the public was unable to spot the number plate.

Cllr Martyn Holland, in whose Llanarmon-yn-Ial ward the incident happened, said he believed repeated fly-tips were down to the same culprit.

Cllr Holland said: “Someone had backed into the gateway of a field on the road between Eryrys and Graianrhyd and tipped a large amount of household rubbish.

“The mess that has been left there stinks to high heaven, it seems to be general household waste including used nappies.

I’ve no idea why anyone would do this instead of using the normal bin collections or going to a recycling centre nearby.

In this area we are between three council areas that all have recycling centres quite close by.

“This is happening quite regularly around here and I believe that it’s the same people doing it because there have been reports of a similar lorry in the area when it happens.

“I hope people will keep an eye out and we can catch these people in the act and get their registration number.”

Cllr Holland said the incident has been reported to North Wales Police and Denbighshire County Council.

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council said: “We have visited the site and cleared the area. We will now be investigating the source of the fly-tipping.”

Earlier this year the Welsh Government moved to change the rules on fly-tipping, meaning anyone who gives their rubbish in good faith to firms for disposal which is then found fly-tipped could be hit with a £300 fine.

Members of the public wanting to report an incident of fly-tipping can do so online at Fly-Tipping Action Wales http://www.flytippingactionwales.org

By Shane Brennan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).