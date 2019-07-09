News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Repeat offender dumps lorry load of waste – including used nappies – in field near Flintshire border

Published: Tuesday, Jul 9th, 2019
Share:

A tipper truck drove off at speed with its rear end still raised when it was spotted flytipping in Denbighshire.

A member of the public noticed the vehicle depositing a huge load of household waste at the entrance to a field between Eryrys and Graianrhyd, near Mold.

When the fly-tipper noticed they had been spotted, they drove off at speed with the rear of the truck still tilted.

But that meant that the member of the public was unable to spot the number plate.

Cllr Martyn Holland, in whose Llanarmon-yn-Ial ward the incident happened, said he believed repeated fly-tips were down to the same culprit.

Cllr Holland said: “Someone had backed into the gateway of a field on the road between Eryrys and Graianrhyd and tipped a large amount of household rubbish.

“The mess that has been left there stinks to high heaven, it seems to be general household waste including used nappies.

I’ve no idea why anyone would do this instead of using the normal bin collections or going to a recycling centre nearby.

In this area we are between three council areas that all have recycling centres quite close by.

“This is happening quite regularly around here and I believe that it’s the same people doing it because there have been reports of a similar lorry in the area when it happens.

“I hope people will keep an eye out and we can catch these people in the act and get their registration number.”

Cllr Holland said the incident has been reported to North Wales Police and Denbighshire County Council.
 
A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council said: “We have visited the site and cleared the area. We will now be investigating the source of the fly-tipping.”
 
Earlier this year the Welsh Government moved to change the rules on fly-tipping, meaning anyone  who gives their rubbish in good faith to firms for disposal which is then found fly-tipped  could be hit with a  £300 fine.
 
Members of the public wanting to report an incident of fly-tipping can do so online at Fly-Tipping Action Wales http://www.flytippingactionwales.org 
 
By Shane Brennan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Deeside man arrested on suspicion of money laundering as HMRC seize £1.5m in cash

RSPCA issues important reminder ‘once again’ to ‘take your litter home’ after cygnet spotted with plastic ring around beak

Cross border stolen car pursuit ends in Hawarden

New package of support to help EU Citizens living in Wales prepare for Brexit

North Wales police commissioner wants to set up a pilot scheme giving prescribed heroin to addicts

Carl Sargeant inquest – Day one media round up…

Cash boost for charity which rescues greyhounds from the food shops of China

Star-studded cast revealed for cabaret at Chester’s Storyhouse

Police helicopter brought in to find fleeing driver in Bagillt


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn