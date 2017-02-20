A55 police chase – renewed appeal for witnesses following crash which left man with serious injuries

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a collision on the A55 which left a man with serious injuries.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the A55 near the St George turnoff on Saturday.

Police say a silver 3 series BMW convertible was being pursued by officers prior to the crash which happened at 11.40am.

As is standard procedure, North Wales Police referred themselves to police watchdog the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) following the incident.

It’s believed the driver of the BMW left the A55 at junction 24, the car then careered through the barriers of the flyover which crosses the A55 and back down an embankment.

The badly damaged car landed on its side by the main westbound carriageway of the A55 which was initially closed in both directions following the crash.

The westbound carriageway remained closed for nearly seven hours while police investigators examined the scene.

Eyewitnesses reports posted on the ‘A55 Traffic, Incidents, Information facebook page’ claimed armed police were seen in the area following the crash, one comment said they saw up five traffic police cars ‘chasing’ the BMW.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was also seen over the area.

Appeal for witnesses

Officers say would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the BMW convertible travelling from Bodelwyddan on to the A55 at around 11.40am on Saturday 18th February.

We would like to thank everyone for their patience following yesterday’s collision and road closure. This was a serious incident which required a full and thorough investigation and we apologise for the inconvenience caused to those travelling along the A55 during this time. We would like to thank those people who have already come forward with information, but officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the silver BMW convertible being driven from the Bodelwyddan area to the A55 prior to the incident. Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call 101 quoting reference V022928. Superintendent Jane Banham North Wales Police

An Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the crash but wasn’t need as the driver was taken to nearby Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by road, he was later transferred to Stoke hospital where he said to be in a stable condition.