Renewed appeal to trace missing 78-year-old man amid increasing concerns for his whereabouts

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety and whereabouts of 78-year-old Colin Purton who is missing from his home in Penyffordd.

Mr Purton, who is described as being 5ft 10” tall, of slim build with short white hair and who usually wears a flat cap and has a walking stick, was last seen at approximately 5pm on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Police enquiries are ongoing and colleagues from NEWSAR (North East Wales Search and Rescue) as well as SARDA (Search and Rescue Dogs Association) are involved in the search for Mr Purton.

Sergeant Philip Wright of North Wales Police said: “We are urging local residents, including dog walkers and ramblers to keep an eye out for Mr Purton. We are also asking people to check their gardens and any outbuildings.

“I am aware that local residents have been involved with the search and I would like to thank them for their assistance.”

Anybody who may have seen Mr Purton is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number X070760.