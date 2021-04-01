Registration opens for Nightingale House Hospice “Virtual 5K” sponsored by HOYA

Nightingale House Hospice are asking you to join them and celebrate the superheroes in your life while helping raise money for the hospice.

The organisation say, “In the last year, it has become more evident than ever that superheroes really do exist – and they walk among us!”

“This June why not take part in this inspirational and fun, virtual 5K with your little ones and raise much-needed funds for Nightingale House! Take on a 5K challenge of your choice whether this is a run, walk, bike ride or anything you like, the choice is yours! This event is open to all ages and abilities, so we can all have some fun whilst supporting your local hospice!”

Children are being encouraged to take part an dress up as their “Lockdown Hero” – this can be anyone from a parent or family member, a teacher, emergency service worker, waste collector, retail worker or whoever they wish to be, “This unique fundraiser not only celebrates our unsung heroes and raises money for our hospice, it also teaches our younger generation that they can grow up to be a real-life superhero too! You can take part as a family or individual, it is entirely up to you!”

In return for taking on the 5K challenge you will also receive your very own Hospice Hero medal.

If you have any questions or would like more information please call the fundraising team on 01978 314292 or email sam.amis@nightingalehouse.co.uk

You can get more information and register to take part via https://www.nightingalehouse.co.uk/event/lockdownhero/