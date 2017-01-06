Rapist with links to Ewloe who fled country will “always be looking over his shoulder” say police as hunt continues

A convicted rapist with connections to Ewloe will “always be looking over his shoulder” say police as they continue to hunt for the man who fled abroad.

Cheshire police renewed an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Sultan Amari who is believed to be in Syria.

Amari, 46, from Chester, fled the country part way through a rape trial held at Warrington Crown court in September 2016 and was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in his absence.

He was sentenced after being convicted of raping a woman who he took to a house in Sealand Road, Chester while working as a taxi driver.

Although he has been in contact with police he has so far refused to return to the UK.

He is known to have connections in Ewloe, Flint, Ellesmere Port , Wrexham and Birmingham. He has also been known by the name Simon Amari.

Police say he is also been known by the name Simon Amari.

Detective Sergeant Mike Waters said:

“Leaving the country is not a way to escape justice. We are working with our policing partners in countries around the world to ensure that Amari will always be looking over his shoulder wherever he moves to.

We will continue to look for him until he is returned to the UK to serve the sentence passed by the court. I urge him to arrange to return to the UK as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has information that may help to locate him should contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 192 of 12 July 2015. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.