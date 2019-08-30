Quick thinking Deeside teenager helps woman in need of urgent medical attention

A brave Deeside students quick-thinkings helped a woman in need of urgent medical attention last weekend.

17-year-old Rachel Cunningham was on her way home from volunteering at the Rhyl Air Show when she was approached by a stranger for help.

A woman nearby had collapsed, she was having a seizure and needed urgent medical attention.

Rachel, from Deeside, had just finished a shift helping to provide first aid at the air show when the incident happened and after confirming whether an ambulance had been called, rushed to the scene and immediately put her skills to use.

“I explained that I was a volunteer with St John Cymru and I helped the lady as much as I could,” said Rachel.

She continued: “The lady was slipping in and out of responsiveness so after making her comfortable, I rang for an ambulance again.

“I made sure there was plenty of space around her and I helped her as best I could.”

Rachel stayed with the woman for over an hour to ensure she was not alone, until the emergency services arrived where she confidently handed over to them before helping to assist them put the lady into the ambulance.

Gianne, Rachel’s mother, who was also at the scene said: “Rachel remained calm, focused and professional the whole time.

“Her only concern was for the welfare of the lady involved,” she added.

St John Cymru Cadet Leader for Deeside and Mold, Tracy Sankey-Jones said:

“We’re so proud of Rachel and we can’t praise her enough for being there and acting quickly when the lady needed her the most.

“We need more young people like Rachel to learn first aid so they can also step in and help save more lives,” she added.

Throughout September, Wales’ leading first aid charity, St John Cymru, are offering communities across Wales the opportunity to learn vital first aid skills which could one day be used to save a life.

To register your free place go to: www.stjohn.wales/savealife