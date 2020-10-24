Public Health Wales survey reveals people believe they’re more likely to catch Covid-19 from people they don’t know

A survey released by Public Health Wales has revealed that 76 per cent of people believe they are more likely to catch Coronavirus from people they don’t know, such as people in shops, supermarkets and public places, rather than their family or friends.

Every two weeks, Public Health Wales conducts interviews with hundreds of people aged 18 or over across Wales, to understand how Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the measures being used to prevent its spread are affecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of people in Wales.

Professor Mark Bellis, Director of Policy and International Health at Public Health Wales, said: “Although there is no specific data for Wales on which settings are most favourable for virus transmission, it increasingly appears that much, potentially most, transmission occurs through socialising and household interactions.”

“That is why many restrictions are focused on reducing contact between households often in people’s homes and other enclosed spaces.”





Other findings show that 27 per cent of people have been worrying a lot about their mental health and wellbeing; an increase since the last survey week when the figure was at 21 per cent.

Eluned Morgan, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing and the Welsh Language, said: “The findings of the How Are We Doing in Wales survey shows the importance of looking after our own mental health and wellbeing, and supporting our family and friends wherever possible.”

“The restrictions that are in place are there for our safety but there is an inevitable impact on mental health and wellbeing, especially as we approach the winter months when meeting up outside may be harder for some people.”

“We have invested in the Silver Cloud online CBT service which can be accessed through your GP or mental health professional, or you can self-refer.”

“Those with mental health issues should contact our Community Advice Listening Line (CALL) support line on 0800 132 737 or text 810666.”

Other findings include:

70 per cent of people think we will still be having local lockdowns in six months’ time

32 per cent of people think we will be in a national lockdown in six months’ time

41 per cent of people are concerned a lot about their ability to keep in touch with family and friends as we come into winter

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) public engagement survey report from Public Health Wales covers the period of 5 – 11 October, when 585 people were surveyed.

The survey is part of a raft of measures implemented by Public Health Wales to support public health and wellbeing through Coronavirus.

The full report is available on the Public Health Wales website.