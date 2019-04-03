News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal following armed robbery at The Games Exchange in Flint

Published: Wednesday, Apr 3rd, 2019
Share:

Update: Police have issued a statement with regards to the incident in Flint.

Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at The Games Exchange, Church Street, Flint at around 1.55pm today.

A man described as 5ft 7ins tall and wearing a black balaclava, a green hoody, blue trainers and carrying what appeared to be a silver coloured hand gun threatened a female member of staff before making off on foot with cash from the shop.

DI Jane Burns said ; “ This was a traumatic experience for the shopkeeper and thankfully no one was harmed. If anyone has information please contact 101 or https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference  X044606”

PGCE

 

Previous report: North Wales Police have urged people to avoid the Church Street area ‘at all costs’ of Flint due to an ongoing incident.

Paula has posted images of three police cars including an armed response BMW X5, she said: “Armed police in Church St by bankThere’s loads more (police) cars.”

Another comment states: “Armed police were going down the alley between Barclays and the beauty place….the police were trying to get in games exchange.”

Police have not revealed the nature of the incident, a spokesperson has said:

“There is an ongoing incident in Church Street Flint now and there will be a large Police Presence there shortly. We would urge people to avoid the area at all costs for the next 2 hours if possible and will provide more details ’

More to follow.

 

Image: Google

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Councillor Aaron Shotton resigns as Flintshire County Council Leader

Police called to an incident at Broughton Retail Park earlier this afternoon

Police appeal following armed robbery at The Games Exchange in Flint

Phoebe the police drugs dog had a successful shift in Shotton yesterday

Large quantity of drugs seized in Shotton after man tried to sell ‘suspected ecstasy’ to two children.

Senior politician calls for calm amid ongoing row over deputy leader’s sacking

Toyota funding boost for Chester FC award-winning project

Officer injured and patrol car damaged as police detain four burglary suspects in Deeside

Warning to Deeside residents over suspicious ‘cold caller’ claiming to be from an energy firm


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn