Proposed new cycle route linking two communities In Flintshire could be extended to Chester

A proposed new cycle route linking two Flintshire communities could be extended as far as Chester, it’s been revealed.

Flintshire Council was knocked back in its original bid to gain funding for a full cycleway running between Mold and Broughton.

However, the Welsh Government (WG) has agreed to provide money for several individual sections of the scheme.

The local authority has now said the route could be lengthened further to Chester as part of a suggested rebrand of the plans.





In a report, the council’s chief officer for streetscene and transportation Steve Jones said: “Despite the submission of a robust funding application which detailed the delivery of the scheme over a period of three years, it was disappointing that WG funding was not granted for the full scheme, which consisted of seven individual sections.

“Following confirmation of this outcome, the council has written to the Deputy Minister for Economy and Transport at WG, questioning the reasoning for this decision, to which the council is eagerly awaiting a response.

“Whilst the authority has not secured funding for the delivery of the Mold to Broughton Cycleway scheme in its entirety, it has been successful in obtaining WG ‘Transforming Towns’ funding for delivery of the following sections of the route.”

Initiatives which have been allocated money include linking Mold with a cycleway on the A494, providing connections to Mynydd Isa and Buckley.

The authority is also looking into the feasibility of creating a cycle route on the south side of the River Dee from Hawarden Bridge towards Saltney via Sandycroft.

It would then join a cycleway along the A5104, connecting to the Airbus factory in Broughton and onwards to Chester.

Mr Jones added: “Incorporation of the above proposals within the wider Mold to Broughton Strategic Cycleway scheme presents an exciting opportunity to extend the route as far as Chester, which will promote sustainable cross border travel for purposes of employment, leisure and retail.

“On the basis of the above, it is therefore proposed to ‘rebrand’ the Mold to Broughton Cycleway Scheme as the ‘Mold to Chester Strategic Active Travel Scheme’ and it is hoped environment and economy overview and scrutiny committee will support this proposal as the council’s strategic Active Travel application to WG in the forthcoming financial year.”

The plans will be discussed by the committee of backbench councillors at a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, December 8).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).