Pride in the Job Quality Award for Croes Atti site manager

Site manager Ian Palmer has won his first National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award for excellence in on site management at Anwyl Homes’ Croes Atti development in Oakenholt, Flint.

In existence for more than 35 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme is dedicated to recognising the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.

To receive an award, site managers must score highly in all areas of build and site management including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership.

Judges are looking for meticulous attention to detail and the special qualities and attributes that set Quality Award winning site managers apart from the rest.

Having worked in the construction industry for many years, Ian is a highly experienced site manager with an exceptional track record and a very worthy recipient of his first NHBC Quality Award.

He commented: “I am delighted to receive my first Quality Award. It is great to be recognised for doing a good job and it is testimony to the hard work and continued commitment of the entire team here at Croes Atti that we are able to work together to deliver top quality new build homes for our customers.”

Director at Anwyl Homes, Mathew Anwyl, added: “It is a fantastic achievement to win a Pride in the Job Quality Award and we are thrilled that Ian has received his first. His expert site management and commitment to quality and great leadership means that his sites are always very well managed. It is great news for him and the team.”