Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Hawarden High School – Sixth formers asked to self isolate

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Hawarden High School affecting the Sixth form.

Students in Year 12 and 13 have been asked to self-isolate following the positive case.

Headteacher Mr Simon Budgen confirmed the case yesterday by social media, he said:

“Please be aware that we have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Sixth Form and therefore all students in Year 12 and 13 will be required to self-isolate.





“All students have received a letter from Public Health Wales to their school email accounts.”

“The period of self-isolation ends on Thursday, 5 November owing to the possible last contact with the case. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

“No other pupils or staff in the school are affected and therefore do not need to self-isolate.”

“Year 7 and 8 pupils return to school on Monday, 2nd November and the remainder of the school, including the Sixth Form, will return on Monday, 9th November.”

A spokesperson for Flintshire Council said:

“The County Council has been informed of and is advising on a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Hawarden High School.”

“The school has followed all the appropriate protocols and engaged with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) Team and the Council’s Environmental Health Team.”

“Pupils identified as close contacts of the confirmed case have been informed and are now self-isolating in line with national guidance.”

“This new advice relates only to the Year 12 and 13 cohort at the current time. Their return after half term was already delayed due to the arrangements for the national firebreak with Yrs 9-13 being taught online until Monday 9th November.”

“Years 7 and 8 will return as normal after the half term break and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless they are advised to do so by the TTP team or if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.”

“Parents are encouraged to remain calm but vigilant and not send their child to school if they are unwell. If a parent believes their child is showing symptoms of Covid-19 they should book a test by going to https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test.”