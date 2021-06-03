Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Jun 2021

Portugal moves to amber on international travel traffic-light list

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Travellers returning to Wales from Portugal will need to self-isolate on their return after the Welsh Government confirmed the popular holiday destination will be moving to the amber list.

This will come into place from 04:00hrs on Tuesday 8 June.

The Welsh Government decision to move Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores) to the amber list is to safeguard public health comes amid increased concern about the spread of variants of coronavirus, including a mutation of the Delta (Indian) variant.

Seven other countries – including Sri Lanka and Egypt Afghanistan, Sudan, Bahrain, Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica – have also been added to the red list with effect from the same day.

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan said: “Our message is clear – this is the year to holiday at home.

“We’re calling on people to only travel overseas for essential reasons.

“We have all sacrificed so much to control the pandemic in Wales, we do not want to see the virus re-imported – or new variants come into the country – as a result of overseas travel.”



