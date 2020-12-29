Police warning over vaccine phone scam targeting elderly people in North Wales

People are being urged to be vigilant over a coronavirus vaccine scam targeting older people in North Wales.

Police have been made are aware that some elderly residents in the region have received phone calls to say they’ll be having their Covid-19 vaccinations at home.

Victims are told they will receive a visit to their address for the jab to be administered and are being asked to provide personal details and to make a payment.

North Wales Police said: “The NHS will contact you when it is your turn, you won’t be asked for payment and the vaccine won’t be administered at home.”





Last week police said a 90-year-old man from Hawarden received a phone call from person saying they were calling from Amazon, they mentioned £400 and the Covid vaccine.

Fraudsters then asked for him to press his phone keypad. “He didn’t, he knew it was a SCAM.” Police said.