Police warning over increasing number of ‘safe account’ scam calls in region

An increasing number of people in the region have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be calling from their bank, or police fraud investigators.

Bogus callers state there is an issue with the victims bank account and advise them to move their money to a ‘safe account’.

Scammers play on your fears about people illegally accessing your money. The easiest thing to remember is banks will never ask you to transfer money into a “safe account”.

The victim will often be told that bank staff are suspected of being involved in a fraud which deters the public from seeking advice in their local branch.

North Wales Police has issued a warning the public to be alert to these so called ‘safe account’ scams after an increase in reports.

In some cases victims have been played an automated message stating £600 had been taken from their account and requesting the victims press ‘1’ to continue.

Financial abuse safeguarding officer DC Rachel Roberts said, “this is not a new scam but there has been a recent resurgence in victims being duped in this way. Many of the victims are elderly and have lost thousands of pounds.

“Often the victims have no reason to doubt the fraudsters as they appear to know the victims personal details. The fraudsters will urge victims to act quickly and create a fear that the victims money is in danger of being lost.”

Police have issued the following advice to residents

If you receive a telephone call from ANYONE asking you to move your money into a different account END THE CALL IMMEDIATELY.

DO NOT GIVE PERSONAL DETAILS, including banking details, to anyone you do not know either in the street, on the doorstep, over the telephone or internet as these details can be used to steal your identity.

Beware of cold calls even when the caller appears to have personal information such as your address, date of birth or bank account details.

Your bank and the police will NEVER ask you to transfer your money into a ‘safe account’.

If you receive unexpected contact from persons claiming to be from your bank take time to think. DO NOT BE RUSHED. If you have concerns about your money wait 10 minutes and call your bank on a trusted number to check the validity of the call.

For further information visit the North Wales Police public web page and clicking on the fraud information box. Here you will find advice on various types of fraud and a link to Action Fraud (www.actionfraud.police.uk) or call on 0300 123 2040.