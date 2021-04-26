Police sergeant urges drivers in North Wales to ‘take extra care’ as traffic on the region’s roads increases

A sergeant from North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit has urged people to “take extra care” as traffic on the region’s road starts to increase.

With coronavirus restrictions starting to ease and people allowed to travel out of their area for the first time in months.

This is expected to increase as we head into the summer and more people travel for days out or for holidays across the region.

However Sergeant Liam Ho, from the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, has called on people to "take extra care on the roads".





It comes after several fatal and serious collisions already this year.

In an open letter to all road users, Sgt Liam Ho, said: “Sadly, so far this year I’ve personally had to deliver two agony messages to families – those are families whose lives have now changed forever and my heartfelt sympathies go out to them all.

“I’ve also seen far too many bodies following the aftermath of a crash and I’ve also attended too many road traffic collisions which have left people with life changing injuries.

“Telling someone that a loved one has been killed in a road traffic collision is one of the worst parts of our job. There are no words to describe the devastation caused, and that is why we are so passionate about what we do.

“Reducing casualties remains one of our top priorities and all motorists must be aware that we are doing all we can to ensure our roads are used safely by all.

“We urge you all to think before you overtake and make sure it is safe to do so, concentrate when pulling out of a junction, look out for cyclists and motorcyclists, leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you and drive or ride appropriately for the road and weather conditions.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility – whether you have two or four wheels. We have dedicated teams out and about and they’ll continue to take action against all those that ride or drive dangerously, at excess speed, overtake on solid white lines or commit any other road traffic offences.”

Drink and drug driving continues to be a theme and so far this year (1st January – 31st March) North Wales Police have made 294 drug drive arrests and 131 drink drive arrests.

Sgt Liam Ho added: “That’s 425 too many and we want to do all that we can to bring that number down to 0.

“We, as the police, want to prevent harm and injury and allow everyone to enjoy the roads as they become busier.

“We are working around the clock to keep the region safe and our safety campaigns will continue through engagement, education and enforcement where necessary. We do not do it for the sake of it; we do it to save lives.

“If you know of anyone with information regarding individuals who are believed to drive whilst committing driving offences, please contact us on 101, via our live web chat facility on our website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“You could save a life.”