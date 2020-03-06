Police re appeal for information which may help them locate a Mold man who absconded from prison last month

Police have launched a new appeal for information which may help them locate a 36 year man from Mold who absconded from prison last month.

Richard James Davies was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2015 for GBH with intent

He absconded from HMP Kirkham on February 28th sometime between 5pm and 8.45pm.

Davies is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of proportionate build, with brown hair, hazel eyes and possible facial hair.

Police say he has a cyst on his right cheek, a surgical scar on his forehead, a tribal sleeve tattoo on his right arm and the words ‘good times bad times’ tattooed on his upper chest.

He also goes by the aliases Shaun Lewis and Richard James Nicholas and uses different dates of birth.

Officers would like information which may lead them to him but have asked the public not to approach him.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, not to approach him but to get in touch as soon as possible by emailing westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 101”