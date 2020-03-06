News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police re appeal for information which may help them locate a Mold man who absconded from prison last month

Published: Friday, Mar 6th, 2020
Share:

Police have launched a new appeal for information which may help them locate a 36 year man from Mold who absconded from prison last month. 

Richard James Davies was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2015 for GBH with intent

He absconded from HMP Kirkham on February 28th sometime between 5pm and 8.45pm.

Davies is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of proportionate build, with brown hair, hazel eyes and possible facial hair.

Police say he has a cyst on his right cheek, a surgical scar on his forehead, a tribal sleeve tattoo on his right arm and the words ‘good times bad times’ tattooed on his upper chest.

He also goes by the aliases Shaun Lewis and Richard James Nicholas and uses different dates of birth.

Officers would like information which may lead them to him but have asked the public not to approach him.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, not to approach him but to get in touch as soon as possible by emailing westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 101”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Happy Birthday Flintshire Bridge – It was officially opened on March 6th 1998

Brand new all weather 7-a-side pitch opens at Deeside Leisure Centre

New fixed wing police plane could be seen in the skies over Flintshire

Top national rally champions to feature at the Deeside based Wales Rally GB

Senior officer pledges “embarrassing” failures over nuisance car wash won’t be repeated

Hike in garden waste bin charges nets Council an extra £38,000

Second patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus – in Cardiff

Shelves at Asda Queensferry stripped bare of handwash as Coronavirus panic buying sets in

Deeside MP Mark Tami wins £70m for pensioners hit by Universal Credit


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn