Police raise concerns over a “number of drivers using the quieter roads” to speed

North Wales Police have raised concerns after seeing an increase in the number of motorists caught driving at high speeds across the region.

Despite the roads being quieter due to the coronavirus outbreak, the force’s roads policing team are continuing to actively patrol North Wales to observe driver behaviours and enforce the law where necessary.

However officers say they have seen a number of drivers speeding along the A55 and A483 and through local towns and villages.

Over the weekend a driver was caught travelling at 115mph on the A55 on Anglesey and another driving at 46mph in a 30mph zone in Bangor who also tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.

Whilst in recent weeks the Roads Policing Unit and Go safe team have detected a number of speeding offences including, 113mph on the A55 at Northop, 101mph on the A5 near Corwen, 74mph on the A5 at Glasfryn, 59mph in the 40mph zone on the A525 at Bangor-on-Dee and 78mph on the A525 at Redbrook, Maelor.

Drivers without insurance have had their cars seized and other drivers have been arrested for failing the roadside drugs test.

“Far fewer vehicles have been using the roads since the Government urged people to stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Superintendent Neill Anderson.

“It is extremely concerning to see a number of drivers who are using the quieter roads to drive too fast putting themselves and others in danger.

“The continued focus on road safety is particularly important during the current pandemic when we all need to do what we can to reduce the pressure on the NHS to save lives.”

Chief Supt Anderson added: “Fatal or serious collisions caused by taking risks and driving or riding at excess speed would add additional pressure to the NHS.

“North Wales Police are out policing the road networks seeking to keep our roads and communities safe from those who put their lives and other innocent road users at risk. Please slow down, stay safe on the roads and protect the NHS.”

Follow the team on social media via @NWPRPU or follow the hashtags #Fatal5 and #ChooseWisely